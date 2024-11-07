Foster & Motley Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 227.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,193 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Vontier by 10.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 2.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VNT. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Vontier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $40.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $45.62.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Vontier had a return on equity of 45.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 3.83%.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

