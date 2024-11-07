Foster & Motley Inc. Buys 4,928 Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHRD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Chord Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Chord Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 36,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Chord Energy by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Chord Energy by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 131,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,513,000 after purchasing an additional 32,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Chord Energy news, Director Samantha Holroyd purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $149.51 per share, with a total value of $74,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,485.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHRD shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chord Energy from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Chord Energy from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group started coverage on Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Chord Energy from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Chord Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.18.

Shares of CHRD opened at $131.96 on Thursday. Chord Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $123.30 and a 1 year high of $190.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by ($0.31). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $902.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chord Energy Co. will post 17.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

