Foster & Motley Inc. Cuts Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CB. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total value of $4,282,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,676,685.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $280.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $112.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $216.26 and a 52-week high of $302.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.47.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 18.32%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.6 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CB. Bank of America boosted their target price on Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Chubb from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Chubb from $291.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chubb from $266.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.37.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

