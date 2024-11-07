Foster & Motley Inc. Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,834 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 43,323 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,108 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 65.4% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,391 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 15.5% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,226 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 9.2% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 12,841 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,668 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period.

PBR opened at $13.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.87. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.91.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 28.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous Variable dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 15.4%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.68%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PBR. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $19.30 to $16.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $19.40 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

