Foster & Motley Inc. Has $2.26 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.36.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:MDT opened at $90.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $69.32 and a 12-month high of $92.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 94.59%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

