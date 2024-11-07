Foster & Motley Inc. Has $2.66 Million Stock Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 106,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,847 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UGI. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of UGI by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in UGI during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in UGI in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UGI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

UGI opened at $23.92 on Thursday. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $26.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.38 and its 200-day moving average is $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.13.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12. UGI had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. UGI’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About UGI

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

