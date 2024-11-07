freenet (FRA:FNTN) Trading 0.4% Higher – Still a Buy?

freenet AG (FRA:FNTN – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €27.56 ($30.29) and last traded at €27.44 ($30.15). 219,017 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €27.32 ($30.02).
freenet Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of €27.04 and a 200-day moving average of €25.81.
freenet Company Profile
freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. The Mobile Communications segment engages in the marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks; and selling and distribution of mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle.
