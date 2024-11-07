FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC decreased its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,606 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $5,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 76.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 65.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in FTI Consulting by 76.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 593.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its position in FTI Consulting by 284.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FCN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on FTI Consulting from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

FTI Consulting Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $201.01 on Thursday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.93 and a 12 month high of $243.60. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.89.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $926.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.16 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 14.79%. FTI Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

(Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

