Fulcrum Therapeutics (FULC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 13th. Analysts expect Fulcrum Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FULC opened at $3.47 on Thursday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $13.70. The firm has a market cap of $216.53 million, a PE ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

