Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at B. Riley

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at B. Riley from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 62.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FLL. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Full House Resorts from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum upgraded Full House Resorts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.67.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts Stock Down 8.1 %

NASDAQ FLL traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.91. 199,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,201. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88. Full House Resorts has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $5.98. The firm has a market cap of $170.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.99.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 37.79% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $73.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Full House Resorts will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Full House Resorts

In related news, Director Eric J. Green purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.14 per share, for a total transaction of $38,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 178,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,608.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO John Ferrucci sold 18,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $92,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,328 shares in the company, valued at $141,640. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric J. Green acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.14 per share, for a total transaction of $38,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 178,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,608.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 185,041 shares of company stock worth $924,473. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Full House Resorts

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Full House Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,957,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Full House Resorts by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 230,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 19,802 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Full House Resorts by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 19,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Full House Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.