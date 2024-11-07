FY2024 EPS Estimate for Owens & Minor Decreased by Analyst

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Owens & Minor in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 4th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Owens & Minor’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Owens & Minor’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on OMI. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Owens & Minor from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Owens & Minor Trading Up 15.3 %

NYSE:OMI opened at $13.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.41. Owens & Minor has a 1-year low of $11.42 and a 1-year high of $28.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens & Minor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 43,142.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 118.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 47,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 25,779 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 66,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 297,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,246,000 after buying an additional 22,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

