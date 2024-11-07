FY2024 EPS Estimates for BioNTech Decreased by HC Wainwright

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) – HC Wainwright reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BioNTech in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($5.24) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.92). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioNTech’s current full-year earnings is ($2.93) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioNTech’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($3.42) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($3.50) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($6.43) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on BioNTech from $97.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Hsbc Global Res raised BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on BioNTech from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.69.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $106.64 on Thursday. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $76.53 and a 12-month high of $131.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.31. The company has a quick ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.78 and a beta of 0.26.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $2.07. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 21.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in BioNTech by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in BioNTech by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 106.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

