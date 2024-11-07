FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Gartner Issued By William Blair

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Gartner in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 5th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the information technology services provider will earn $13.13 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $12.83. The consensus estimate for Gartner’s current full-year earnings is $11.65 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Gartner’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

IT has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gartner from $490.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Gartner from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $539.25.

IT stock opened at $536.90 on Thursday. Gartner has a 1-year low of $392.49 and a 1-year high of $542.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $510.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $473.06.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.05. Gartner had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 142.05%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 15.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 230,939 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,031,000 after purchasing an additional 30,842 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 1,074.8% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 70,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,631,000 after purchasing an additional 64,327 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 37.7% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 2.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $241,872.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,949.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $241,872.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,905 shares in the company, valued at $963,949.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 34,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.40, for a total value of $17,213,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,874,865.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,899 shares of company stock worth $24,959,886. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

