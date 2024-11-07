FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Beam Global Issued By B. Riley

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Beam Global in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley analyst R. Pfingst now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.19). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Beam Global’s current full-year earnings is ($0.86) per share.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $14.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.30 million.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BEEM. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Stock Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ:BEEM opened at $4.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.79. Beam Global has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.51.

Institutional Trading

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Beam Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in Beam Global by 16.1% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 46,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Beam Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its position in Beam Global by 11.0% during the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 52,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the period. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Company Profile

Beam Global, a clean-technology innovation company, engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and sale of renewably energized infrastructure products and battery solutions. Its product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a mounting asset and a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 150kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles, such as electric buses, heavy-duty vehicles, agricultural equipment, public transportation, and electric vehicles used in the construction industry; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

