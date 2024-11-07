FY2026 Earnings Estimate for MYE Issued By KeyCorp

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Myers Industries in a report issued on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Myers Industries’ current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share.

Myers Industries Price Performance

Shares of MYE stock opened at $12.21 on Thursday. Myers Industries has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $23.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Myers Industries Announces Dividend

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Myers Industries had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $205.07 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Myers Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,193,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,983,000 after purchasing an additional 21,724 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,846,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,956,000 after purchasing an additional 182,215 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Myers Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,604,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,466,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Myers Industries by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,572,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,037,000 after buying an additional 58,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Myers Industries by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,480,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,810,000 after buying an additional 113,100 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

