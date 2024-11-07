FY2027 EPS Estimates for AC Immune Decreased by Analyst

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs decreased their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for AC Immune in a report released on Tuesday, November 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for AC Immune’s current full-year earnings is ($0.89) per share.

Get AC Immune alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

AC Immune Price Performance

ACIU opened at $3.09 on Thursday. AC Immune has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.28.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.60 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of AC Immune by 315.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AC Immune in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,007,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of AC Immune by 294.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 439,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 328,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.