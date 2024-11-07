Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Galantas Gold Co. (CVE:GAL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 2006 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Galantas Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Galantas Gold Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Galantas Gold Company Profile

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and lead deposits. The company owns and operates a producing open-pit gold mine near Omagh, which covers an area of 189 square kilometers; and the Gairloch project that covering an area of 217 square kilometers located in the Gairloch Schist Belt.

