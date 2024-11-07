Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,001,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 103,814 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,014,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 3.0% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in Gartner by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Gartner by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 980 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,915. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,915. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 34,060 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.40, for a total value of $17,213,924.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,401 shares in the company, valued at $577,874,865.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,899 shares of company stock worth $24,959,886. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gartner Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $536.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $510.44 and its 200-day moving average is $473.06. The company has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.32. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $392.49 and a 52-week high of $542.13.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 13.67%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on IT. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Gartner from $565.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $490.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $539.25.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

