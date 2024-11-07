Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) CEO Aaron Jagdfeld Sells 5,000 Shares

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total transaction of $833,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,825,688.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Aaron Jagdfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total transaction of $794,650.00.

Generac Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $183.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.23 and a 52 week high of $188.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.27. Generac had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 73.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 97.1% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Generac by 611.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in Generac during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on GNRC. TD Cowen increased their price target on Generac from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Generac from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $187.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.10.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

