General American Investors Co. Inc. Sells 331,516 Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

General American Investors Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Free Report) by 24.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,002,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 331,516 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Angi were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANGI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Angi by 1,372.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,401,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,515 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Angi by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,855,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 494,739 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Angi in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,234,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Angi by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 829,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 161,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Angi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Institutional investors own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANGI traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $2.61. The stock had a trading volume of 34,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.00 and a beta of 1.95. Angi Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.32.

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Angi had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $315.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Angi to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Angi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.78.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

