Genie Energy Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:GNE)

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.

Genie Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.

GNE stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,559. The company has a market cap of $448.79 million, a PE ratio of 58.03 and a beta of 0.09. Genie Energy has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $30.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.43 and its 200-day moving average is $15.88.

Genie Energy ( NYSE:GNE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $90.70 million during the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 1.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genie Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other Genie Energy news, Director James A. Courter sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $63,173.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 304,411 shares in the company, valued at $5,232,825.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James A. Courter sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $63,173.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 304,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,232,825.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Avi Goldin sold 2,300 shares of Genie Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $39,537.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,999 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,632.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, GRE and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy brokerage and advisory services; markets community solar energy solutions; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

