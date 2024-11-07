Genworth Financial Issues 8-K Filing for Financial Results Announcement**

Genworth Financial, Inc. has released its 8-K filing, reporting its financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The company issued a press release on November 6, 2024, detailing the outcomes of the quarter. Included in the filing are the financial results and a supplement for the third quarter of 2024. The information provided in the 8-K filing includes insights into the company’s operations and financial condition during the specified period.

In the financial supplement, Genworth Financial disclosed various key aspects of its operations. The company provided an investor letter expressing gratitude for continued interest, encouraged investors to review the detailed financial results on their website, and announced an earnings call scheduled for November 7, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. (EDT), to discuss the results further.

The filing also highlighted the use of non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted operating income and adjusted operating income per share. These metrics are utilized by management to assess segment performance and allocate resources effectively. Additionally, the company presented consolidated quarterly results, detailing revenues, benefits, and expenses for the periods mentioned.

Genworth Financial’s financial highlights, including balance sheet data, earnings per share data, and operating performance measures like new insurance written and insurance in-force, were outlined in the filing. The document provided comparative analysis of the company’s results over various quarters in 2024 and 2023.

Furthermore, details regarding total revenue, net income, and earnings per share were included in the filing. Net income available to Genworth Financial, Inc.’s common stockholders per share was reported for the specified periods, offering investors and stakeholders insights into the company’s financial performance during the quarter.

The 8-K filing serves to provide transparency and ensure compliance with reporting obligations, offering stakeholders a comprehensive overview of Genworth Financial’s financial standing and performance in the specified period.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

