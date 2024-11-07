GGM Financials LLC Buys 1,280 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

GGM Financials LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 0.6% of GGM Financials LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. GGM Financials LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock opened at $245.72 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $179.11 and a fifty-two week high of $257.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $243.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.24.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

