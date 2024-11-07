GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Trading 2.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.34 and last traded at $8.20. Approximately 8,096 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 79,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GHRS shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of GH Research in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of GH Research in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

GH Research Trading Up 8.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $453.70 million, a PE ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average is $10.48.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. As a group, analysts forecast that GH Research PLC will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of GH Research

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GH Research stock. Lynx1 Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,966,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 656,163 shares during the period. GH Research comprises approximately 16.7% of Lynx1 Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lynx1 Capital Management LP owned 7.62% of GH Research worth $46,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GH Research Company Profile

GH Research PLC, together with its subsidiary GH Research Ireland Limited, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. It is involved in the development of 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

