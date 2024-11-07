Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Has $3.78 Million Stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 114,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,452 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $3,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 1,331.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 151,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 140,727 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 114,487.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 118,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after buying an additional 117,922 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 464.6% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 125,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 103,141 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 32.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 274,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,588,000 after buying an additional 67,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 698.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 49,758 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJAN traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.91. 411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,144. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.38 and a 200-day moving average of $31.87. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a one year low of $27.59 and a one year high of $33.21. The stock has a market cap of $209.97 million, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.61.

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

