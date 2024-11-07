Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 0.6% in the second quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 57,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

BATS PNOV traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,476 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.54.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

