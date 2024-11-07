Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Sells 99,371 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,371 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December makes up about 1.0% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $8,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the third quarter valued at about $276,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Trading Up 0.2 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.67. The stock had a trading volume of 16,592 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $846.76 million, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.29 and a 200 day moving average of $37.64.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

