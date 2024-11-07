Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter. Gold Royalty had a negative net margin of 381.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%.

Gold Royalty Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE GROY opened at $1.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $230.78 million, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.94. Gold Royalty has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $2.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Gold Royalty from $5.75 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Gold Royalty Company Profile

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors.

