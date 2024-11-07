Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.16 and last traded at $51.16, with a volume of 255 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.93.
Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF Stock Up 2.9 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.01.
About Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF
The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. 1000 Equity ETF (GUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive GBS United States 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 US large-cap companies selected and weighted by market-cap. GUSA was launched on Apr 5, 2022 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.
