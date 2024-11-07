GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Trading Up 18.6% – Here’s Why

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) rose 18.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $2.10. 969,864 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 3,110,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EAF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on GrafTech International from $1.20 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GrafTech International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GrafTech International

GrafTech International Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in GrafTech International by 287.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,065,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759,449 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 89.4% in the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,456,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 687,595 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GrafTech International by 60.8% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 868,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 328,565 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in GrafTech International during the second quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its position in GrafTech International by 9.6% during the second quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 1,808,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 157,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.