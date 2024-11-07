Graypoint LLC Buys 357 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Graypoint LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 108,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Custos Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Custos Family Office LLC now owns 142,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,769,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,763,000 after purchasing an additional 402,792 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 42.3% during the first quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 157,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,713,000 after purchasing an additional 46,932 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $770,000.

BATS IEFA opened at $73.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.66. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $115.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

