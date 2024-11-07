Graypoint LLC Has $11.76 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Graypoint LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 193,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,533 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF makes up about 0.8% of Graypoint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $11,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 470,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,214,000 after acquiring an additional 56,700 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 850.4% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,042,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,321,000 after purchasing an additional 933,008 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,551,000. Finally, Barings LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 93,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $56.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $49.24 and a 1 year high of $61.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.64.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

