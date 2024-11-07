Graypoint LLC Has $3.40 Million Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,455 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Interstate Bank increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,651,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,870,000 after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,465,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,695,000 after purchasing an additional 104,770 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,034,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,373,000 after buying an additional 43,619 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 346,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,930,000 after acquiring an additional 38,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 315,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 35,074 shares during the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PFF opened at $32.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $29.40 and a 12 month high of $33.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.02 and a 200 day moving average of $32.11.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.1653 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

