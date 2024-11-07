Graypoint LLC Has $3.65 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,998,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,782,000 after buying an additional 313,316 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,525,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,607,000 after purchasing an additional 131,521 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,186,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,335,000 after purchasing an additional 176,660 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,880,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,036,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,627,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,042,000 after buying an additional 322,291 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $250.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $235.11 and a 200-day moving average of $226.67. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $180.92 and a 1 year high of $251.00.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

