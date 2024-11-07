Graypoint LLC Has $37.43 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Graypoint LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 600,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,320 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.4% of Graypoint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $37,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 100,490,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,880,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196,592 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,062,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,264 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,027,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,767,000 after purchasing an additional 30,526,866 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 45.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,500,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,821,000 after buying an additional 8,628,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,275,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,625,000 after buying an additional 11,011,385 shares during the period.

IJH stock opened at $65.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.24. The stock has a market cap of $91.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.02 and a twelve month high of $65.76.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

