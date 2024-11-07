Graypoint LLC Purchases 2,190 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,239 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, October 18th. Melius Research upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Melius raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.52.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $181.24 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.58 and its 200 day moving average is $143.29. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $99.26 and a one year high of $182.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $502.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,685. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.