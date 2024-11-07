Graypoint LLC Reduces Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Graypoint LLC reduced its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHD. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.05.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE CHD opened at $103.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.01 and its 200 day moving average is $104.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.28, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.41 and a 1 year high of $110.31.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 50.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 165,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $17,084,743.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,613,438.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 11,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $1,203,505.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,275.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 165,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total transaction of $17,084,743.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,613,438.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

