Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) VP Sells $29,546.79 in Stock

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) VP Edward Mckissic sold 79 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.01, for a total transaction of $29,546.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,928.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

GPI stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $408.33. 47,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,677. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.73 and a 52 week high of $413.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $366.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $9.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.87 by $0.03. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 38.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPI. StockNews.com raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens began coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $394.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $445.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $285.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Group 1 Automotive

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 51.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 53.7% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 47.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

