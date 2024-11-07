Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,245 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in eBay by 1.7% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,859 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,894,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in eBay by 5.4% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,605 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $7,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in eBay by 11.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 973,015 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $63,353,000 after acquiring an additional 103,733 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $256,760.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,530,000.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $77,757.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,213.77. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $256,760.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,113 shares in the company, valued at $4,530,000.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,016 shares of company stock valued at $3,015,417. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EBAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Daiwa America upgraded shares of eBay to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.87.

eBay Stock Performance

EBAY stock opened at $61.08 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $67.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

