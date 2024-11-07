Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 257 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 36.0% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in NVR by 4.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,500,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in NVR by 0.6% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,680,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of NVR in the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of NVR by 7.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $9,202.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 6.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9,430.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8,467.23. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5,818.01 and a fifty-two week high of $9,964.77. The company has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $130.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $131.00 by ($0.50). NVR had a return on equity of 38.20% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $125.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 496.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVR. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of NVR from $10,800.00 to $10,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NVR from $8,450.00 to $9,450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 125 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9,507.30, for a total value of $1,188,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $2,186,679. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 125 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9,507.30, for a total value of $1,188,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,679. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,500.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

