Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $2.09 Million Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DTE. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 6,964.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,090,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,410,000 after buying an additional 2,060,762 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 224.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,538,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,459 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in DTE Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,194,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,376,768,000 after purchasing an additional 261,623 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,312,000 after buying an additional 161,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,547,000 after buying an additional 141,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DTE opened at $121.57 on Thursday. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $97.31 and a twelve month high of $131.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.46.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

