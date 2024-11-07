Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Raises Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 623.5% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 35,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,400,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 8.1% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 172,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,746,000 after buying an additional 12,915 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Charter Communications by 6.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 77.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Charter Communications from $292.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Charter Communications from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.06.

Charter Communications Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $408.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The firm has a market cap of $58.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $334.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.67. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.08 and a 12-month high of $421.16.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $8.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 28.73%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.51 EPS for the current year.

About Charter Communications

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

