Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 2,546 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,200,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $566,941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464,893 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 4.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,342,949 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $401,826,000 after purchasing an additional 426,864 shares during the period. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 2,405.2% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 1,807,801 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,638 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Corning by 2.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,664,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,667,000 after buying an additional 42,818 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in Corning by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,508,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,125,000 after buying an additional 152,922 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Stock Performance

GLW stock opened at $48.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a PE ratio of 283.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.75. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $26.94 and a 12-month high of $51.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 658.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLW. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.08.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

