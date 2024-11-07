Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,023 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 411.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $194.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.14. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $306.77. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $220.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.19). First Solar had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $887.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on First Solar from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $271.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of First Solar to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Solar news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,913,418.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,896. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,913,418.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,896. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

