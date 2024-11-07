GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.730-2.930 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -. GXO Logistics also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.73-2.93 EPS.

GXO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.55.

Shares of GXO Logistics stock traded down $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $60.73. 354,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.55. GXO Logistics has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $63.33.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that GXO Logistics will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

