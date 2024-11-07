Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.450-4.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. Haemonetics also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.45-4.75 EPS.
Haemonetics stock traded up $7.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.13. 465,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Haemonetics has a one year low of $70.25 and a one year high of $97.97.
Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $336.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.08 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 21.86%. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.
