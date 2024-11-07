Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.45-4.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.59. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$1.37-1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion. Haemonetics also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.450-4.750 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. CL King initiated coverage on Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.14.

Shares of NYSE:HAE traded up $6.15 on Thursday, hitting $84.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,984. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.60. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $70.25 and a 1 year high of $97.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The business had revenue of $336.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

