Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Upgraded at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of HLMAF opened at $32.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Halma has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $35.60.

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.

