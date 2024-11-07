Hanover Foods Co. (OTC:HNFSA) to Issue $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Hanover Foods Co. (OTC:HNFSA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Sunday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share on Sunday, December 1st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th.

Hanover Foods Price Performance

Shares of HNFSA stock opened at $63.00 on Thursday. Hanover Foods has a one year low of $58.72 and a one year high of $70.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.55.

Get Hanover Foods alerts:

Hanover Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Hanover Foods Corporation engages in processing, packaging, and selling fresh canned and frozen products. It offers baked beans, beans, canned blends and vegetables, frozen blends and vegetables, kosher, pork and beans, soft pretzels, steam in bag products, and tomatoes, as well as soups, salads, and broths.

Receive News & Ratings for Hanover Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanover Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.