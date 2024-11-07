Hanover Foods Co. (OTC:HNFSA) to Issue $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Hanover Foods Co. (OTC:HNFSA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Sunday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share on Sunday, December 1st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th.
Hanover Foods Price Performance
Shares of HNFSA stock opened at $63.00 on Thursday. Hanover Foods has a one year low of $58.72 and a one year high of $70.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.55.
Hanover Foods Company Profile
