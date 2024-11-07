Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Increases Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,688 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. EMCOR Group makes up 1.6% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of EME opened at $502.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.07. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.37 and a twelve month high of $504.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $424.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $389.82.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. EMCOR Group’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.08%.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

